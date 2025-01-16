AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-16

Collector Customs addresses FCCI members, speaks of progressive steps

Published 16 Jan, 2025

FAISALABAD: Import and export containers are being cleared on the same day under the multiple steps taken for the revival of the Faisalabad Dry Port (FDP), said Rizwan Basharat Collector Customs.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that the clearance time has been reduced to the minimum through progressive administrative steps. He said that analysis certificates under export facilitation schemes are being issued from Faisalabad and in this connection timeline of two days have been fixed. He said that software has been developed for self-checking of import and export consignments and all information could be downloaded through electronic systems.

Earlier Rehan Naseem Bharara, President FCCI welcomed the Collector Customs and presented related problems including harassment during scrutiny of containers, delay in clearance, issuance of analysis certificates from Lahore and establishment of customs help desk in FCCI to resolve the issues. He also demanded abrogation of double tax in the form of infrastructure development cess. He said that real stakeholders have been invited in this meeting to point out core issues in addition to presenting viable solutions. He said that issues relating to the importers of spices, used machinery, computer hardware and dyes & chemicals are specific in nature which could be resolved to reactivate and revive this up country port.

