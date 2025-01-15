US hits Russia’s defense industry with new sanctions

WASHINGTON: The United States sanctioned more than 150 companies and individuals Wednesday for supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, raising the pressure on Moscow days before President Joe Biden steps down.

The State Department announced it was designating “more than 150 individuals and entities involved in Russia’s defense industry and supporting its military industrial base,” adding that these actions would constrain its ability to wage war and evade sanctions.

“These designations encompass dozens of companies outside Russia that facilitate Russia’s evasion of our sanctions, particularly in the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” it said in a statement.

The Biden administration has been ramping up its sanctions in recent weeks in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, which Republican President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to bring to a swift end once he takes office on Monday.

Wednesday’s announcements come less than a week after the United States unveiled sweeping sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, designating more than 180 ships as well as Russian oil majors Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas.

Alongside the State Department’s sanctions, the US Treasury Department on Wednesday designated 15 firms and one person involved in a sanction evasion scheme between Russia and China.

It also said it was redesignating close to 100 firms working with Russia’s “military-industrial complex.”

“Today’s actions frustrate the Kremlin’s ability to circumvent our sanctions and get access to the goods they need to build weapons for their war of choice in Ukraine,” deputy Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

“Today’s expansion of mandatory secondary sanctions will reduce Russia’s access to revenue and goods,” added Adeyemo in one of his final statements before Trump’s Republican administration takes office.