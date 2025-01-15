Sajjad joins 1LINK board as independent director

Karachi: Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad has been appointed as an independent director on the Board of 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd.

Sajjad is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer at Mashreq Pakistan, part of Mashreq, leading financial institutions in the MENA Region.

With over two decades of financial services industry experience, Muhammad brings with him a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the board. He has previously held the position of Member of the Board at 1LINK for over 2 years, where he worked towards empowering the management team to set new benchmarks in its journey of creating a thriving digital commerce ecosystem platform.

Muhammad has driven transformation and success in major financial institutions across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. As a respected board member for multiple financial institutions in Pakistan, Muhammad Hamayun is recognized as a top Fintech leader in Asia for his exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision.

Speaking on the appointment, Muhammad Hamayun is delighted to join the Board of 1LINK in the capacity of an Independent Director. “I truly believe in 1LINK vision for digital innovation and its ambition to boost Pakistan’s economic prosperity. I look forward to bring my expertise and insights in digital financial services and next generation technologies to accelerate 1LINK’s growth momentum in the country”, he added.

Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK, said that the company is excited to welcome Muhammad Hamayun, CEO of Mashreq Pakistan, to the 1LINK Board of Directors as an Independent Director.

