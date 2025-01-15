AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-15

Sajjad joins 1LINK board as independent director

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

Karachi: Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad has been appointed as an independent director on the Board of 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd.

Sajjad is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer at Mashreq Pakistan, part of Mashreq, leading financial institutions in the MENA Region.

With over two decades of financial services industry experience, Muhammad brings with him a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the board. He has previously held the position of Member of the Board at 1LINK for over 2 years, where he worked towards empowering the management team to set new benchmarks in its journey of creating a thriving digital commerce ecosystem platform.

Muhammad has driven transformation and success in major financial institutions across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. As a respected board member for multiple financial institutions in Pakistan, Muhammad Hamayun is recognized as a top Fintech leader in Asia for his exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision.

Speaking on the appointment, Muhammad Hamayun is delighted to join the Board of 1LINK in the capacity of an Independent Director. “I truly believe in 1LINK vision for digital innovation and its ambition to boost Pakistan’s economic prosperity. I look forward to bring my expertise and insights in digital financial services and next generation technologies to accelerate 1LINK’s growth momentum in the country”, he added.

Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK, said that the company is excited to welcome Muhammad Hamayun, CEO of Mashreq Pakistan, to the 1LINK Board of Directors as an Independent Director.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MENA fintech Mashreq Pakistan 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad

Comments

200 characters

Sajjad joins 1LINK board as independent director

Rs10-11/unit fall in power tariff likely: Cabinet clears revised pacts with 14 IPPs

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

Flat steel products: Govt likely to extend RD for 3 months

Finance, technology, and tourism sectors: Pakistan, Hong Kong for bolstering relations

Project’s COD changed: Member slams Nepra for overstepping authority

World Bank approves 10-year Country Partnership Framework

Power tariff may be reset annually from Jan 1

SEZs, industrial estates: New power provision system approved

No large-scale operations in KP: COAS

FBR issues updated Sales Tax rules

Read more stories