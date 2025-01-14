AIRLINK 201.10 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.8%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
FCCL 35.01 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.71%)
FFL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FLYNG 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.6%)
HUBC 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
MLCF 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1%)
OGDC 223.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.74%)
PACE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.13 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (6.11%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
SEARL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.35%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.72%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.26%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.98%)
WAVESAPP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,920 Increased By 689.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 36,156 Increased By 171.8 (0.48%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai consumer confidence hits 6-month high in Dec on stimulus, tourism

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 12:34pm

BANGKOK: Thai consumer confidence rose for a third consecutive month in December to reach its highest level in six months as sentiment was bolstered by government stimulus measures and tourism, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 57.9 in December from 56.9 in November, the university said in a statement.

“Consumers started to believe that the economy will recover in the future if the government continues to stimulate the economy,” it said.

Confidence was boosted by government subsidies for rice farmers, handouts for the elderly and tax breaks to boost consumption, the university said.

In December, the government approved the distribution of 40 billion baht ($1.15 billion) among 4 million senior citizens as part of its flagship “digital wallet” handout scheme.

Thai PM declares millions in watches and bags among $400m assets

Higher foreign tourist numbers also helped spur economic activity, the university said. Thailand recorded 35.5 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2024, up 26.3% from 2023.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Thailand attracted a record of nearly 40 million visitors.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said last week he was hoping for economic growth of more than 3% this year after expected growth of 2.7% to 2.8% in 2024, with tourism remaining a key driver of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

Thailand Thailand economy Thai consumer

Comments

200 characters

Thai consumer confidence hits 6-month high in Dec on stimulus, tourism

H1 remittances surpass export earnings

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Read more stories