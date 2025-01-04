AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-01-04

Thai PM declares millions in watches and bags among $400m assets

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2025 06:30am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared more than $400 million in assets on Friday, her party said, including more than 200 designer handbags worth over $2 million and at least 75 luxury watches valued at almost $5 million.

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of telecom billionaire and ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, took office in September as the fourth member of the clan to lead a Thai government in 20 years.

Paetongtarn was obliged to declare her assets and liabilities to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

She identified 13.8 billion baht ($400 million) in assets, a document posted on media websites showed.

Her investments were worth 11 billion baht and she had another billion baht in deposits and cash, her declaration said.

Her other assets included 75 watches valued at 162 million baht and 39 more timepieces, plus 217 handbags worth 76 million baht, as well as property in London and Japan among other holdings.

She also declared liabilities of nearly five billion baht, according to the NACC document posted by local media, giving her a net worth of 8.9 billion baht ($258 million).

A representative from the Pheu Thai Party confirmed to AFP that the figures reported by Thai media were accurate.

Her father and predecessor Thaksin — who once owned Manchester City football club — has a net worth of $2.1 billion, according to Forbes, making him the 10th-richest person in Thailand.

Thailand Thai PM Thai PM assets

Comments

200 characters

Thai PM declares millions in watches and bags among $400m assets

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair: 16-member team of businesspeople to take part

Chengdu official says will make $700m investment in Punjab

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

Removal of obstacles from Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel sets strict deadline of five days

NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

Read more stories