AIRLINK 201.00 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.75%)
BOP 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
FCCL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.66%)
FFL 17.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
KOSM 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
OGDC 223.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-0.85%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.74%)
PIBTL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.67%)
PRL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.04%)
PTC 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
SEARL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.63%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.12%)
SYM 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.61%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.59%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 67.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72.2 (0.6%)
BR30 36,801 Increased By 117 (0.32%)
KSE100 114,960 Increased By 729.9 (0.64%)
KSE30 36,172 Increased By 187.7 (0.52%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore extends gains on lower shipments, robust China steel exports

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 11:53am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to hover near their highest levels in more than a week, helped by lower shipments from key producers and top consumer China’s robust steel exports.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was 1.57% higher at 778 yuan ($106.14) a metric ton, as of 0214 GMT, hitting the highest level since Jan. 3.

The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange traded 1.43% higher at $100.15 a ton, as of 0204 GMT.

It hit the highest level since Jan. 3 at $100.35 earlier in the day.

Iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil, the world’s top two producers, slipped by 9% week-on-week to 23.88 million tons in the week of Jan. 6-12, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.

Also helping the key steelmaking ingredient were brightened demand prospects as steel exports remained robust.

China’s steel exports last month climbed 25.9% year-on-year to bring the 2024 total to a nine-year high of 110.72 million tons, a rise of 22.7% from 2023, customs data showed on Monday.

Iron ore rises on resilient steel demand, China stimulus hopes

China’s steel exports are likely to post annual growth in January and February as well amid competitive prices, depreciating yuan, and rising export orders among steelmakers, Wang Guoqing, an analyst at consultancy Lange Steel, said in a note on Monday.

Wang forecast steel exports in 2025 to stay at between 80 million and 100 million tons amid growing trade frictions. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 1.49% and 0.79%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

Rebar added 0.9%, hot-rolled coil rose 1%, while wire rod edged down 0.17% and stainless steel ticked 0.23% lower.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore extends gains on lower shipments, robust China steel exports

H1 remittances surpass export earnings

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

Security forces kill eight terrorists in KP IBOs: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

Faisal Spinning Mills successfully commissions 4.8MW windmill in Sindh

Gaza ceasefire deal close after ‘breakthrough’ in Doha

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

Read more stories