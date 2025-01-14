COAS visits Peshawar, meets political representatives

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar Monday, where he received a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations targeting Fitna Al Khwarij.

During his visit, the COAS also held separate interactions with political representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from various parties, emphasising the need for a unified political voice and public support against terrorism.

The briefing was attended by the federal minister for interior, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and senior officials. The COAS lauded the sacrifices of the Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies in dismantling terrorist networks and thwarting their nefarious agendas.

“As we stand united against the forces of evil, I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces,” General Munir stated.

He highlighted the relentless efforts of the armed forces in eliminating key terrorist leaders, dismantling their infrastructure, and neutralising their cells. “This war is ongoing, and we will take it to its logical conclusion, Insh Allah,” he emphasised.

The COAS commended the exceptional professionalism and operational readiness of security forces, noting their success in foiling numerous attacks and maintaining peace. He warned hostile elements that any attempts to disrupt the nation’s peace would be met with decisive force. “The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent. Hostile elements will continue to suffer heavy losses,” he asserted.

