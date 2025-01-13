AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes killed more than 50

AFP Published January 13, 2025

GAZA STRIP: Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that a wave of Israeli air strikes killed more than 50 people in the Palestinian territory’s main city on Monday.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the strikes pounded Gaza City throughout the day, hitting “schools, homes and even gatherings of people”.

Eleven people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli strike targeted a house belonging to the Jaradah and Abu Khater families in the city’s Shujaiya neighbourhood, the agency said in a statement.

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza as US pushes for ceasefire

Seven people were killed in a strike on a group of Palestinians on Al-Maamal Street in Gaza City, the agency reported.

And five people lost their lives in another strike that hit Salaheddin Al-Ayyubi School in the city’s Al-Darraj neighbourhood, it added.

The remaining casualties occurred in other strikes across Gaza City throughout the day, according to the agency.

“There is no room in hospitals to receive the wounded,” Bassal told AFP.

The latest strikes came as officials from both Israel and Hamas stated that progress had been made in negotiations to reach a ceasefire deal that would also facilitate the release of dozens of hostages still being held in Gaza.

Palestinians Israeli strikes Gaza war Mahmud Bassal

Comments

200 characters

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes killed more than 50

FO condemns ‘increasingly racist, Islamophobic’ comments on Pakistanis in UK

Govt-PTI talks: NA speaker summons third meeting on Jan 16

Pakistan on track to meet IMF’s tax target, says Aurangzeb

27 terrorists killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

SBP aims to achieve 75% financial inclusion by 2028

PSX starts week positive, KSE-100 closes the day with gain of nearly 1,000 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Russia says new US energy sanctions will destabilise global markets

Read more stories