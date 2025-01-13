AIRLINK 198.50 Increased By ▲ 8.86 (4.67%)
BOP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.49%)
FCCL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.05%)
FFL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.51%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.75 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.35%)
HUMNL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.35%)
KOSM 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.28%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.13%)
OGDC 226.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.46%)
PACE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.76%)
PAEL 43.19 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 194.70 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.83%)
PRL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.91%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.58%)
SEARL 100.45 Increased By ▲ 5.91 (6.25%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.99%)
SYM 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.12%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.54%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.92%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.15%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:28pm

After increasing in the previous five sessions, gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with their decline in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs1,500, clocking in at Rs279,300.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs239,455 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,286, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola gained Rs1,400 to settle at Rs280,800.

The international rate of gold declined on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,675 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $15 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices were flat on Monday as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on rate cuts, while uncertainty surrounding the incoming Trump administration’s policies continued to fuel safe-haven demand.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Read more stories