Gold price per tola falls Rs1,500 in Pakistan

After increasing in the previous five sessions, gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with their decline in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola lost Rs1,500, clocking in at Rs279,300.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs239,455 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,286, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola gained Rs1,400 to settle at Rs280,800.

The international rate of gold declined on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,675 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $15 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices were flat on Monday as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on rate cuts, while uncertainty surrounding the incoming Trump administration’s policies continued to fuel safe-haven demand.