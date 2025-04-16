AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
UN vows strong support to Pakistan to meet Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Pakistan bridge its financing gap and accelerate...
BR Web Desk Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 09:56pm

The United Nations has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Goals progress, according to a Ministry of Planning statement issued after Wednesday’s meeting between Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya and Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad.

The discussions highlighted urgent challenges, including Pakistan’s alarming child stunting rates—a crisis the minister called a “developmental emergency.”

“The United Nations stands ready to work hand-in-hand with the Government of Pakistan to mobilize resources and technical expertise needed to achieve the SDGs,” said Yahya.

Pakistan, ROK to co-host UN peacekeeping ministerial moot: FO

“We understand the significant financing challenges many countries face, and we are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal welcomed the offer and reaffirmed Government’s dedication to the SDG agenda.

We deeply appreciate the UN’s continued support. Pakistan is working tirelessly to achieve the SDGs, with a strong emphasis on critical goals such as improving food security and reducing child stunting,“ the Minister stated.

“These are priorities in our national development strategy, and we believe that with enhanced collaboration and financial support, we can make faster progress.”

During the meeting, Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that food insecurity continues to be a major obstacle to children’s development and the country’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Currently, 38 percent of children in Pakistan are stunted due to food insecurity — this is not just a health crisis but a developmental emergency,” the Minister stated.

“Countries across our region successfully tackled this issue more than 30 years ago. We are significantly behind and must treat this as an urgent national priority.”

The Minister’s remarks underscored the need for intensified efforts and partnerships to address malnutrition and food insecurity, particularly among children and vulnerable populations.

Stunting not only affects a child’s physical and cognitive growth, but also hinders their ability to contribute meaningfully to society in the long term.

The United Nations welcomed the Minister’s call to action and reaffirmed its readiness to support Pakistan in mobilizing resources and expertise to accelerate progress on nutrition and related SDG targets.

The meeting was attended by relevant officers of Planning Commission including Member Social Sector, Saima Bashir and Chief SDGs, Aly Kemal.“

