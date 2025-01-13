AIRLINK 200.89 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (5.93%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.39%)
FCCL 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.58%)
FFL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.63%)
FLYNG 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.69%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.31%)
HUMNL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
KEL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.36%)
OGDC 224.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PACE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.76%)
PAEL 42.94 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.87%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 196.01 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.51%)
PRL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.6%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
SEARL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (6.83%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.48%)
SYM 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.22%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.66%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.73%)
TRG 64.82 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3.46%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 116.8 (0.99%)
BR30 36,697 Increased By 463.5 (1.28%)
KSE100 114,107 Increased By 859.7 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,923 Increased By 211.2 (0.59%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds steady amid Trump policy uncertainty, upbeat US data

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 11:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold prices were flat on Monday as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on rate cuts, while uncertainty surrounding the incoming Trump administration’s policies continued to fuel safe-haven demand.

Spot gold held ground at $2,689.09 per ounce as of 0212 GMT, hovering near the one-month high hit on Friday. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,719.50.

“The yellow metal has shown resilience and the strength may potentially reflect its renewed appeal as a hedge against inflation risks, particularly as questions are now arising over the Fed’s credibility, with markets looking for a less dovish outlook than what US policymakers guided for in December,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

The upbeat jobs report on Friday supported the Fed’s cautious stance toward further policy easing this year amid mounting fears that pledges by US President-elect Donald Trump to impose or massively raise tariffs on imports could stoke inflation.

Traders have now fully priced in that the Fed will hold rates at its meeting later this month and expect only one rate cut this year, which will be in June.

Bullion is used as a hedge against inflation, although higher interest rates reduce the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Investors will closely watch the monthly US consumer price index date due later in the week. Several Fed officials are also scheduled to speak this week.

“Weaker US data ahead will be the much-needed catalyst here in taking some heat off the ‘economic resilience’ story and call for a meaningful reversal in yields. However, this week’s data calendar still suggests a cautious outlook for now,” Yeap said.

Spot silver fell 0.1% at $30.36 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.3% to $962.18, while palladium gained 0.3% to $950.90.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold holds steady amid Trump policy uncertainty, upbeat US data

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Read more stories