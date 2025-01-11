AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Business & Finance

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the...
BR Web Desk Published January 11, 2025 Updated January 11, 2025 10:36pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs1,400, clocking in at Rs280,800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs240,741 after it registered an increase of Rs1,201, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola gained Rs1,100 to settle at Rs279,400.

The international rate of gold rose on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,690 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $14 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price rates remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

