AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-13

Cigarette smuggling inflicts huge loss on economy

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting was co-chaired by Federal Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik and Advisor to KP CM on Finance Muzammil Aslam, to discuss tobacco smuggling and illegal cigarette manufacturing.

The meeting was attended by the Excise Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representatives from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Tobacco Board, and tobacco companies.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on tobacco smuggling and illegal cigarette manufacturing, highlighting the significant revenue loss of over Rs. 567 billion to the country over the past decade. Furthermore, the severe health risks associated with these illicit activities were emphasized.

The meeting resulted in key agreements between federal and provincial government representatives, including strengthening the estimation process to prevent illicit tobacco cultivation, enhancing track and trace mechanisms for implementing better tracking systems to monitor tobacco products and data sharing for improved Surveillance for facilitating data sharing to enhance surveillance on cigarette exports.

Advisor on Finance emphasized that KP’s nominal provincial excise duty on tobacco is ring-fenced to support health service delivery in the province.

He encouraged manufacturers to withdraw their legal challenges and engage in constructive dialogue for a mutually beneficial resolution.

The meeting concluded with the formation of a special technical committee to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of the decisions made. The active role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in revenue protection was also appreciated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khyber pakhtunkhwa FBR Ali Pervez Malik Cigarette smuggling

Comments

200 characters

Cigarette smuggling inflicts huge loss on economy

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories