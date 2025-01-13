Cigarette smuggling inflicts huge loss on economy

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting was co-chaired by Federal Minister of State Ali Pervez Malik and Advisor to KP CM on Finance Muzammil Aslam, to discuss tobacco smuggling and illegal cigarette manufacturing.

The meeting was attended by the Excise Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representatives from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Tobacco Board, and tobacco companies.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on tobacco smuggling and illegal cigarette manufacturing, highlighting the significant revenue loss of over Rs. 567 billion to the country over the past decade. Furthermore, the severe health risks associated with these illicit activities were emphasized.

The meeting resulted in key agreements between federal and provincial government representatives, including strengthening the estimation process to prevent illicit tobacco cultivation, enhancing track and trace mechanisms for implementing better tracking systems to monitor tobacco products and data sharing for improved Surveillance for facilitating data sharing to enhance surveillance on cigarette exports.

Advisor on Finance emphasized that KP’s nominal provincial excise duty on tobacco is ring-fenced to support health service delivery in the province.

He encouraged manufacturers to withdraw their legal challenges and engage in constructive dialogue for a mutually beneficial resolution.

The meeting concluded with the formation of a special technical committee to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of the decisions made. The active role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in revenue protection was also appreciated.

