China central bank governor Pan meets BOE’s Bailey in Beijing

SHANGHAI: People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng met his Bank of England counterpart, Andrew Bailey, on Saturday in Beijing and discussed topics including financial stability and cooperation, China’s central bank said on Sunday.

Pan met top executives at HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and London Stock Exchange on Friday, the PBOC said.

The meetings happened during British finance minister Rachel Reeves’ two-day visit to China, where she is seeking to revive high-level economic and financial talks that have been frozen for nearly six years.