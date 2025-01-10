AIRLINK 188.26 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-4.27%)
BOP 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
FCCL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.64%)
FFL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.5%)
FLYNG 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.12%)
HUBC 126.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.85%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.75%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
POWER 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
PRL 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
SEARL 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.25%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 39.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.44%)
SYM 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.03%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.78%)
TRG 64.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,702 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,326 Decreased By -33.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 112,945 Increased By 307.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,538 Increased By 80.1 (0.23%)
Jan 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s central bank halts treasury bond buying citing short supply

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 08:14am

SHANGHAI: China’s central bank said on Friday it has decided to suspend treasury bond purchases temporarily due to short supply of the bonds, triggering a jump in yields across tenors.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it would resume bond buying depending on supply and demand in the government bond market.

The decision came after repeated warnings by the PBOC of bubble risks in China’s red-hot bond market, where long-dated yields have been repeatedly hitting record lows.

China’s central bank likely to cut rates in 2025, FT reports, as part of broader policy shift

Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, jumped following the central bank’s announcement.

China’s 30-year treasury yield climbed five basis points in early trade while the 10-year yield rose four basis points.

China central bank People’s Bank of China

Comments

200 characters

China’s central bank halts treasury bond buying citing short supply

SBP governor seems very optimistic about economy

Indonesian President’s visit: Ministries asked to finalise trade proposals

Govt wants to complete PIA privatisation this year

FY26 budget: Tax, non-tax revenue: 4 base categories identified

20pc criteria violated: Q1 current expenditures stand at Rs3.54trn

Large majority of committed power projects not affordable, says minister

Revised IPP contracts: Govt says consumers to get Rs1.1trn benefit

Telenor acquisition: Delay in CCP’s decision may impact 5G launch

PIA sees Rs107m revenue on direct flight to Paris

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

Read more stories