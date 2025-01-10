Forex reserves drop

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves dropped by $31 million, reaching $16.378 billion by the end of last week, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report released on Thursday.

SBP’s reserves decreased by $15 million, totalling $11.695 billion as of January 3, 2025; down from $11.710 billion on December 27, 2024. During the week under review, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks fell by $16 million, standing at $4.683 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025