Hassan Niazi’s crime track record reveals the truth: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Hassan Niazi’s crime is not limited to waving a soldier’s uniform; his entire track record speaks for itself.

Hassan Niazi is in this situation because he has followed his uncle’s footsteps. His uncle has always promoted violence, terrorism, and disorder. In this regard, Azma Bokhari shared a video on social media showing Hassan Niazi waving a military officer’s uniform. She further added that Hafeezullah Niazi is certainly going through a difficult time. Hafeezullah Niazi’s criticism of Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is baseless. His son, Hassan Niazi, has followed in the footsteps of his uncle. Hassan Niazi’s uncle has always promoted violence, terrorism, and disorder. Hassan Niazi’s crime is not just about waving a military pant, but his entire track record is questionable. If you haven’t seen Hassan Niazi’s videos, I am sharing them for memory restoration.

