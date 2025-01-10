AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-10

PNSC hosts ‘Inland Study Tour’

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2025 03:51am

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) hosted an “Inland Study Tour” on Thursday for participants of the 54th PN Staff Course and the 22nd Correspondence Staff Course.

The Delegation was led by Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed, Commander Central Punjab and Commandant PM War College.

While briefing the delegation about the role and functions of PNSC, it was highlighted by ED Special Projects and Planning, Khurrum Mirza that corporation is playing a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s Maritime Sector with a decade long track record of profitability.

As one of the top SOEs of Pakistan, PNSC is poised to further boost its earning by expanding its fleet with new Ships.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

