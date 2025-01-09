AIRLINK 209.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.49%)
BOP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
FCCL 33.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
FFL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.44%)
FLYNG 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
HUBC 128.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.67%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
OGDC 214.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.77%)
PACE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
PIBTL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PPL 185.25 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.21%)
PRL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
SEARL 98.80 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.81%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.73%)
SYM 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.97%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
WAVESAPP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.47%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 11,838 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.24%)
BR30 35,894 Increased By 197.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 113,977 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,867 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.24%)
Markets

Bond selloff slows in Asia, stocks fall with eyes on UK gilts, US policy

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 08:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: The global bond rout that has pressured equities and boosted the safe-haven U.S. dollar showed signs of slowing on Thursday, even as Japanese yields edged to new multi-year highs.

Selling in stocks continued though, with most Asian share indexes ticking down in early trading. The dollar was stable, while oil prices edged lower.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased to 4.6749% in the latest session, pulling back from the overnight high of 4.73%, a peak since April 2024.

Equivalent-maturity Japanese government bond yields started the day by rising 1 basis point to the highest since May 2011 at 1.185%, but were flat as of 0202 GMT.

Similar-dated Australian sovereign yields matched Wednesday’s high since late November of 4.546% in early trading, but were last at 4.521%, up just 1 bp from the previous day’s close.

Whether global bond markets can remain calm may hinge on what happens with UK bonds later in the day, which have been at the centre of the selloff as analysts talked of a welling crisis of confidence in Britain’s economic and fiscal health, despite no obvious trigger for this week’s 20-bps surge in 10-year gilt yields .

“Some have talked up the possibility of a re-run of the Truss/Kwarteng mini budget episode that resulted in such dramatic scenes in UK gilts in September 2022,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

“Clearly there is reason to watch the UK bond market intently, and the recent trend is certainly concerning,” he said. “However, we can take some assurances that the BoE (Bank of England) is more prepared this time around.”

Sterling was steady at $1.23625 following its 0.9% slump on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar index , which gauges the currency against sterling, the euro and four other major peers, was little changed at 109, sitting not too far from the highest level since November 2022 of 109.54, reached a week ago.

The greenback and U.S. Treasury yields have had added momentum from recent signs of resilience in the economy and stickiness in inflation, which have seen market bets lowered for the amount of Federal Reserve easing this year.

Asian stocks slip, dollar bolstered by US rate outlook

Minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials’ concern that President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and immigration policies may prolong the fight against rising prices.

Selling in Treasuries on Wednesday accelerated after a CNN report that Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal levies on allies and adversaries.

Markets are only fully pricing in one 25-bps rate cut in 2025, and see around a 60% chance of a second.

All that has combined to make global stock market sentiment fragile, and Asian equities were mostly in the red early on Thursday.

Japan’s Nikkei, fell 0.7% and Australia’s stock benchmark, slipped 0.6%, while Taiwanese shares, lost 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Sang, was little changed, while mainland Chinese blue chips, edged 0.2% lower.

U.S. S&P 500 futures, pointed 0.2% lower, after the cash index, eked out a 0.2% gain overnight.

Stock markets will be closed on Thursday in the United States and Treasuries have a shortened session due to the national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter.

On Friday, the closely watch monthly payrolls report will provide potentially crucial clues on the outlook for Fed policy.

Oil prices declined for a second session, pressured by a stronger dollar and large builds in U.S. fuel inventories last week.

Brent crude eased 39 cents to $75.77 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 39 cents to $72.93.

Gold prices edged down 0.1% to around $2,658 an ounce, pulling back from the overnight high of $2,670.10, a peak since Dec. 13.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin was steady at around $94,965, following a two-day 7% slide.

Asian stock markets

