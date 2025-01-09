40 food-laden vehicles arrive in Kurram

ISLAMABAD: In a major development in prevailing tense environment, a convoy of 40 vehicles loaded with food and essential commodities finally made its way to restive Kurram District on Wednesday after being stranded in Thall for five days, following a gun attack on Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud in Bagan area.

The provincial government officials confirmed the dispatch of much-awaited first supplies.

The delay in supplies came amidst a backdrop of bloody clashes rooted in decades-old land disputes, which have claimed over 130 lives since November. Weeks-long road blockades and restrictions have left the Kurram region struggling with severe shortages of edibles and essential medicine.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram along with five other security personnel sustained bullet injuries at Bagan area when he was on his way to give go-ahead to first convoy of supplies from Thall to Kurram last week.

It is worth noting here that the warring factions of Kurram had entered into a peace agreement on January 1, bringing a temporary halt to violence.

But, peace in the area remained elusive as the key route connecting Parachinar to the rest of the province is still inaccessible until now despite signing of agreement.

According to official announcement, the provincial government has initiated relief operations in the affected areas of District Kurram to provide much-needed relief to the local population. As part of these efforts, a convoy of 40 vehicles carrying essential supplies has been successfully dispatched to District Kurram.

KPK Spokesperson Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif said that a convoy of 10 vehicles has already reached the Bagan area, while another convoy of 30 vehicles has arrived in Parachinar and Upper Kurram. He added that the government is consistently taking solid steps for the relief of the affected population, and these convoys are a key part of those efforts.

Dr Saif explained that these relief operations were made possible after successful negotiations late last night. The negotiations, in which the Grand Jirga, Kurram Peace Committee, and local peace committees played a pivotal role, led to an agreement with local protesters to remove barriers and allow the transportation of relief goods.

He emphasised that the restoration of peace and order in the region is the top priority for the provincial government, and all necessary measures are being taken to fulfill the needs of the affected people. DrSaif also announced that additional relief convoys will soon be dispatched to ensure that all basic needs of the affected communities are adequately met.

Commending the cooperation of local elders in maintaining peace, Dr Saif said that the role of Jirgas and peace committees is a significant step toward long-term stability in the region. He assured that the government will further strengthen this collaboration and adopt a strategy to involve all stakeholders in the process.

DrSaif reassured the public that the government is not only focused on relief activities but is also making comprehensive plans for the long-term development and stability of the affected areas. He stated that development cannot be achieved without peace, and the government is committed to ensuring complete tranquility in the region.

