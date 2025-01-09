AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-09

Transportation issues facing Hyderabad’s university students

Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

An admirable project in Hyderabad, the People Bus Service (PBS) offers the city’s citizens comfortable and reasonably priced transportation. PBS has established itself as a vital service for everyday travelers by efficiently serving a variety of routes.

Nonetheless, a major obstacle still faces university students, especially those enrolled at Mehran University, Sindh University, and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro.

Missing buses at their allotted university points causes these students a great deal of trouble and inconvenience. They are often compelled to use local buses or vans. These alternative means of transport, however, frequently cause delays for students and others.

Addressing this issue is essential since education plays a crucial role in forming future generations. I urge Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh’s Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, to mull introducing a PBS route for exclusive use of university students.

In order to provide students with prompt and practical transportation, this service has to link Jamshoro with the hub of the city.

Students’ difficulties would be substantially eased through such a strategy, allowing them to concentrate on their studies without having to worry about erratic transportation. Creating or offering this facility will demonstrate the provincial government’s commitment to empowering young people and creating a supportive learning environment.

Engineer Yaqoob Ali Baloch (Jamshoro)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PBS Sharjeel Inam Memon LUMHS Hyderabad’s university students

Comments

200 characters

Transportation issues facing Hyderabad’s university students

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories