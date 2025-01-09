Transportation issues facing Hyderabad’s university students

An admirable project in Hyderabad, the People Bus Service (PBS) offers the city’s citizens comfortable and reasonably priced transportation. PBS has established itself as a vital service for everyday travelers by efficiently serving a variety of routes.

Nonetheless, a major obstacle still faces university students, especially those enrolled at Mehran University, Sindh University, and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro.

Missing buses at their allotted university points causes these students a great deal of trouble and inconvenience. They are often compelled to use local buses or vans. These alternative means of transport, however, frequently cause delays for students and others.

Addressing this issue is essential since education plays a crucial role in forming future generations. I urge Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh’s Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, to mull introducing a PBS route for exclusive use of university students.

In order to provide students with prompt and practical transportation, this service has to link Jamshoro with the hub of the city.

Students’ difficulties would be substantially eased through such a strategy, allowing them to concentrate on their studies without having to worry about erratic transportation. Creating or offering this facility will demonstrate the provincial government’s commitment to empowering young people and creating a supportive learning environment.

Engineer Yaqoob Ali Baloch (Jamshoro)

