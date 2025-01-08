AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
US tariffs unlikely to have ‘significant’ inflation impact: Fed official

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:37pm

WASHINGTON: The effect of new tariffs under consideration by US President-elect Donald Trump is unlikely to be “significant or persistent,” a senior Federal Reserve official said Wednesday.

Trump has floated several tariff proposals in recent months, including a plan for sweeping tariffs on all goods entering the United States – drawing criticism from many economists concerned about possible negative ripple effects.

In a lecture at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, Fed Governor Christopher Waller – who did not refer directly to Trump – suggested he thought some of the concerns about tariffs may be overblown.

“Tariff proposals raise the possibility that a new source of upward pressure on inflation could emerge in the coming year,” he said, according to prepared remarks.

“If, as I expect, tariffs do not have a significant or persistent effect on inflation, they are unlikely to affect my view of appropriate monetary policy,” added Waller, who is a permanent voting member of the Fed’s interest rate-setting committee.

US firms brace for more tariffs as election approaches

Waller also addressed the Fed’s likely rate cut path, following a flurry of votes that lowered the US central bank’s benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points in a matter of months.

At their most recent meeting in December, Fed policymakers penciled in just two rate cuts for 2025, suggesting they expect a slower pace of cuts ahead.

US inflation has fallen sharply since it hit a four-decade high in 2022, but recently ticked higher, creeping away from the Fed’s long-term target of two percent.

At the same time, economic growth has remained resilient, and the labor market has stayed relatively robust, raising concerns the Fed may have to keep rates higher for longer to tame it.

Higher interest rates indirectly affect borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, affecting the cost of everything from mortgages to car loans.

Speaking to the OECD on Wednesday, Waller said he believed that “inflation will continue to make progress toward our two percent goal over the medium term and that further reductions will be appropriate.”

If the outlook for the economy evolves as expected, Waller said he would support continuing to cut rates this year.

“As always, the extent of further easing will depend on what the data tell us about progress toward two percent inflation, but my bottom-line message is that I believe more cuts will be appropriate,” he said.

