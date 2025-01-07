AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

BR Web Desk Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 06:42pm

The leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) demanded “unrestricted access” to their jailed founder, Imran Khan, in order to continue serious negotiations with the government, according to Aaj News.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, stated that during the second round of talks, their negotiation team requested that the government allow an “unmonitored and unrestricted” meeting with Imran Khan.

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

“There should be no monitoring during the meeting between the PTI leadership and the former prime minister in Adiala Jail,” they asserted.

Earlier today, the former ruling party indicated that the third round of talks would be futile if their leaders were denied access to the imprisoned former prime minister.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja emphasized at the press conference, “The third meeting will be useless if PTI leaders are denied permission to meet the party founder in jail.”

Governor welcomes talks between govt and PTI

Previously, the PTI had requested more time from the government to consult with Imran Khan regarding a final list of demands, as the second round of talks concluded in Islamabad last week.

The first round of negotiations took place on December 23, during which the government asked PTI to submit its charter of demands in the next meeting.

PTI’s expected demands include the release of “political prisoners” and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26.

However, rather than presenting the demands, the PTI committee requested the government to set a new date for talks next week, as they sought access to meet their party founder in jail in order to formulate a list.

Govt-opposition talks to resume on Thursday

Earlier, a notification issued by the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat on Monday said that NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would chair an in-camera meeting between the federal government and PTI negotiating teams on Thursday, January 2.

In his opening remarks today, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the participants of the negotiation committee.

“Today marks the second meeting of our negotiation committee. Some members were unable to attend the first session. However, the initial meeting was held in a very positive and pleasant environment,” he said.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasised that his role was that of a facilitator, and hoped that all parties involved in the negotiations would proceed positively.

“We are all Pakistanis, and resolving the challenges facing Pakistan is our collective responsibility. To address the country’s pressing issues, we must work together,” he added.

Imran Khan PTI Government NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq PM Shehbaz Sharif Adiala jail PTI founder PTI government talks

