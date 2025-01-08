Russian rouble steadies against dollar in light holiday trade

The Russian rouble steadied against the dollar on Wednesday, consolidating gains after a dip in the previous week, in thin trade as Russia marks a public holiday until Jan. 9.

One-day rouble/dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Exchange and are a guide for the over-the-counter exchange rate, were unchanged at 100.17 by 0815 GMT.

The Russian central bank’s last official exchange rate was set in late December at 101.68.

On the interbank market, the rouble climbed 2.1% to 105.00, regaining ground after hitting a near three-year low of almost 115 last Thursday, when the currency was not traded in Moscow.

Russian rouble flat against dollar

Sanctions on Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre (NCC), led to varying prices and spreads as trading shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market in June 2024, obscuring access to reliable pricing for the Russian currency.

The rouble gained 0.1% to 13.63 against China’s yuan on Moscow Exchange trading. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.5% at $77.61 a barrel.