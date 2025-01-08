AIRLINK 213.50 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (1.88%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
FCCL 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
FFL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
FLYNG 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
HUBC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
OGDC 218.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.78%)
PRL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PTC 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
SEARL 103.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.93 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.31%)
SYM 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.06%)
TRG 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
BR100 12,097 Increased By 17.6 (0.15%)
BR30 36,543 Decreased By -60 (-0.16%)
KSE100 116,317 Increased By 264.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,643 Increased By 65 (0.18%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mini rally in India bond prices to pause as US yields surge

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 10:59am

MUMBAI: The mini rally in Indian bond prices, which dragged the 10-year government bond yield to a three-week low, is set to halt on Wednesday as US yields jumped following robust labor and services data.

The 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.74% and 6.78%.

The yield had dropped to a three-week low of 6.73% on Tuesday, before ending at 6.7483%.

For yields to fall significantly from the current level “conditions need to be much more helpful” than what they are, a fixed-income trader at a bank said.

“I am sitting on a core position which is not big. (I) will simply be holding on to that and not add to it.”

US Treasuries sold off on Tuesday, lifting the 10-year yield to an eight-month high, following data that indicated a healthy labour market and an acceleration in services activity.

US job openings in November rose more than expected and a gauge of US services accelerated in December, sending the 10-year yield to 4.70%.

India bond yields to push higher after US rates reverse decline

Current levels of US Treasury yields indicate significant worries on duration and are now consistent with expectations of a robust US economy, DBS Bank said in a note.

The data suggested the Federal Reserve’s forecast that it will cut rates only twice this year is likely to hold up.

The US central bank signalled a slower pace of rate cuts at its December meeting.

Interest rate futures are currently pricing in just one-and-half rate cuts in 2025.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Mini rally in India bond prices to pause as US yields surge

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories