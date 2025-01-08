Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Three soldiers martyred, 19 terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

Rightsizing measures: govt to abolish 150,000 vacant posts, says Aurangzeb

UAE rolls over $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional investment: PM

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

FBR infrastructure described as ‘critical infrastructure’

