Three soldiers martyred, 19 terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

Three soldiers were martyred and 19 Khwarij (terrorists) were killed in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Matani, Peshawar District. During the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, eight khwarij were killed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baizai, Mohmand District. In ensuing fire exchange, eight Khwarij were effectively engaged and neutralised by the security forces, it added.

In third engagement in Karak District, troops engaged khwarij location as a result of which three khwarij were killed.

“However, during intense fire exchange, three brave sons of soil, Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (age: 38 years, resident of District Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (age: 37 years, resident of District Skardu) and Naik Muhammad Usman (age: 37 years, resident of District Attock), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” ISPR said.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the successful operations by security forces in KP.

“We will thwart malicious attempts of Khawarij to disrupt the country’s peace and security,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The prime minister also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers.

Last month, an army officer was martyred, and thirteen terrorists were killed during three separate intelligence-based operations in KP.