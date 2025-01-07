AIRLINK 205.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-2.38%)
BOP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.88%)
FCCL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-6.08%)
FLYNG 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.86%)
HUBC 128.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.42%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.42%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.33%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.94%)
OGDC 207.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-2.98%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.44%)
PAEL 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-6.6%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.07%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 181.40 Decreased By ▼ -8.20 (-4.32%)
PRL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.12%)
PTC 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.88%)
SEARL 100.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-9.26%)
SYM 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.12%)
TELE 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.98%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.19%)
TRG 64.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.5%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.03%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.13%)
BR100 11,772 Decreased By -419.3 (-3.44%)
BR30 35,116 Decreased By -1466.4 (-4.01%)
KSE100 113,737 Decreased By -2518.5 (-2.17%)
KSE30 35,682 Decreased By -921.7 (-2.52%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets DSL (Dost Steels Limited) 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.33%

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

BR Web Desk Published 07 Jan, 2025 11:42am

Dost Steels Limited (DSL) informed that it has been unable to resume operations in 2025 due to insufficient working capital and financial challenges.

The listed company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the company has been unable to resume its commercial operations this year due to insufficient working capital,” read the statement.

The company explained that despite its ongoing efforts, financial constraints have hindered its ability to restart full-scale production.

“We are actively working to resolve our financial challenges and are currently in discussions with the syndicate of banks to settle outstanding debts. This step is essential to restoring operations and ensuring the company’s future growth,” it added.

PALSP says steel industry in midst of ‘unprecedented’ crisis

Following the development, the share price of Dost Steels Limited declined to Rs.6.71, a decrease of Re0.15 or 2.19%.

As per the company’s latest financial results, the company endured a loss of Rs242 million in FY24.

Dost Steels Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on March 19, 2004, as a private limited company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 now the Companies Act, 2017.

The principal business of the company includes the manufacturing steel, direct reduced iron, sponge iron, hot briquetted iron, carbon steel, pig iron and special alloy steel in different forms, shapes and sizes and any other product that can be manufactured within the existing facilities.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices Dost Steels Limited operations resumption commercial operations steel plant

Comments

200 characters

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Human traffickers: Confiscate all their assets, PM orders FIA

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Oil prices extend losses, firmer dollar and supply outlook weigh

Powerful Tibet earthquake, near Nepal, kills at least 53

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

Read more stories