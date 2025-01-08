IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has not assigned any tax-related case to 535 advocates/lawyers (Inland Revenue) on its panel out of total 856 appointed advocates during 2023-24.

This has been disclosed in a report of the FBR on its annual performance during 2023-24.

As per report submitted by the Inland Revenue field formations for the year 2023-24 out of 856 advocates on the Inland Revenue panel, 535 were not assigned any case during period under consideration.

The FBR has devised a mechanism for individual performance appraisal of each Panel Advocate & Special Public Prosecutors during 2023-24.

The FBR data revealed that the total number of panel advocates (Inland Revenue) stood at 856. The results of the Individual Performance Appraisal of each penal, Advocate & Special Public Prosecutor through devised SOPs on Yearly Basis have been compiled.

Within the category of Inland Revenue, the FBR has given status of “good” to 33 advocates on panel. A total of 272 advocates have been rated as “satisfactory”. On the other hand, eight advocates have been categorized as “bad” whereas six advocates have been declared as “unsatisfactory/below Average“ category.

As per policy, performance evaluation is made on annual basis by seeking the performance report from the field formations which is due on 1st July, 2024 which is obtained from the field formations. As and when the complete information received from the field formations the same may be provided to FBR, the report said.

Within the category of Customs department, total number of advocates stood at 284. The FBR has given status of “good” to 41 advocates on panel. A total of 178 advocates have been rated as “satisfactory” and 65 advocates have been given status of “unsatisfactory/below Average.”

In its report, the FBR claimed that the FBR improved its legal representation through enhanced case management and standardized procedures, resolving significant volumes of cases. Automated systems contributed to better efficiency and coordination, ensuring timely responses. These efforts align with the Board’s power to ensure accountability and performance in enforcing fiscal laws.

However, the rising volume of litigation highlights the need for proactive measures, such as alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, to ease the burden on courts and expedite resolutions.

Strengthening internal dispute resolution frameworks can further enhance taxpayer trust and reduce legal bottlenecks, the FBR added.

