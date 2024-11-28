FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has shared 46 sets of third-party data with Inland Revenue (IR) field offices to register new taxpayers, resulting in identification of 1,354,009 new cases.

According to an FBR report on broadening the tax base (2023-24), the FBR, with the collaboration of NADRA is on the way to creating real-time machine-to-machine data integration with other major organizations holding data on financial transactions.

The FBR has used technology and data analytics with continuous monitoring through dashboards.

‘FBR has authority to conduct post-sanction audits of refund claims’

The FBR has been engaged in strong nudging activity by sending SMS/Whatsapp messages to high-profile unregistered persons to file their returns.

The FBR has already launched a media campaign to encourage the citizens to visit the Malomaat portal and file their returns.

The FBR has already signed MoUs with 28 departments/organisations for the transfer of data /information on a real-time basis.

The FBR has revamped Maloomat portal and Tax Ray effective tools with Field formations, report maintained.

The FBR has also created 145 District Tax Office (DTOs) and designated as District Tax Office with specific jurisdiction of broadening of tax base and action against non-filers.

A special committee was formed under the leadership of the NADRA Chairman, with senior officials of both organizations as its members, and tasked for recommendations on the broadening of the tax base. These recommendations are being implemented by the FBR.

The FBR has issued instructions to TELCOs for temporarily disabling SIMs of non-filers under section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

In Tax Year 2023, the FBR through unwavering resolve and consistent efforts by the field formations touched new heights of adding an all-time high figure of 3.6 million (approximately) as new taxpayer’s registration out of which 1,780,406 have also filed their returns.

The establishment of a new threshold for clause 2(43A)(g) through SRO 1842 of 2023 facilitated further integrations of Tier-1 retailers which provides for integration of retailers whose deductible withholding tax under section 236G or 236H of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 during the immediately preceding 12 consecutive months exceeded the prescribed threshold, FBR report added.

