LDA demolishes illegal structures

LAHORE: In an operation against encroachment, the Lahore Development Authority demolished several illegal structures and recovered government land.

According to the LDA on Tuesday, LDA teams operated in different blocks of Sabzazar and removed encroachments from government land in Babu Sabo, Truck Stand, and D Block Sabzazar. They also carried out the operations in Block C, Block K, and Block D in the Sabzazar Scheme and demolished sheds and temporary encroachments from several properties. The operation was carried out under the supervision of LDA Director Housing Yawar Bashir.

Commenting on the operation, LDA DG Tahir Farooq said that indiscriminate actions were being taken against illegal encroachments and constructions across the city, which will continue.

