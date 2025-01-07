AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Trump says plans to rename Gulf of Mexico as ‘Gulf of America’

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2025 10:36pm

WASHINGTON: Incoming US president Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” in his latest eye-catching plan as he prepares to take office later this month.

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” he told reporters.

“It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”

Comments

200 characters

