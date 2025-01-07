AIRLINK 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.41%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 6, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 07 Jan, 2025 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • £190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Read here for details.

  • NA body expresses displeasure over ‘heavy fines’ on unregistered vehicles

Read here for details.

  • No serious rift between PML-N, PPP, says Ahsan Iqbal

Read here for details.

  • PM orders repatriation of overseas Pakistanis involved in human trafficking

Read here for details.

  • PPL’s subsidiary receives $6mn settlement from Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Symmetry Group partners with Dubai-based Aleph Holdings, eyes $5mn revenue

Read here for details.

