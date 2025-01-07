BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 6, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- £190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13
- NA body expresses displeasure over ‘heavy fines’ on unregistered vehicles
- No serious rift between PML-N, PPP, says Ahsan Iqbal
- PM orders repatriation of overseas Pakistanis involved in human trafficking
- PPL’s subsidiary receives $6mn settlement from Iraq’s Midland Oil Company
- Pakistan’s Symmetry Group partners with Dubai-based Aleph Holdings, eyes $5mn revenue
