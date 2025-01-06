£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

The verdict in 190 million pounds case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former prime minister Imran Khan, and his spouse, Bushra Bibi will be announced on January 13, Aaj News reported.

As per the court staff, the postponement is due to Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana being on leave.

The verdict in this case was reserved on December 18 by an accountability court. It was scheduled to be announced on December 23 — before it was postponed to January 6 — due to unknown reasons.

Background

NAB launched an inquiry into the Al-Qadir University Trust case - now called the £190 million reference - in March 2023, before turning it into an investigation on April 28.

According to NAB, Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Malik Riaz of Bahria Town in return for Rs 50 billion that was paid as a settlement with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK and the same was adjusted instead of a fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

The couple was indicted last year on February 27, following a trial that lasted one year and involved the recording of statements from 35 witnesses by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

PTI lawyers cross-examined these witnesses.