Pakistan

No serious rift between PML-N, PPP, says Ahsan Iqbal

BR Web Desk Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 07:37pm
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal downplays PPP’s coalition split warning

Planning minister and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Monday assured that there was no serious rift between the two coalition parties, PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

His remarks came a day after PPP spokesperson Shazia Marri warned that the federal government would “collapse the day the PPP withdraws support.”

“While we have said it again and again that the federal government has the PPP’s support, it would collapse the day PPP withdraws support,” PPP Spokesperson Shazia Marri said in a statement on Sunday.

The grim statement had come against an apparent backdrop of PPP’s reservations regarding a crucial decision of the federal government.

Uraan Pakistan designed to avoid pitfalls of previous initiatives: Ahsan Iqbal

PPP was not taken into confidence regarding the decision to establish the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority, Marri said in the statement.

Addressing a press conference along with with Sindh Energy Mininster Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in Karachi on Monday, Ahsan Iqbal said differences happen to be inevitable in a coalition government, but “this does not indicate a problem”.

“There’s always a bit of a musical rhythm within a coalition government, just like within a family. Within a family, siblings or family members might have their disagreements, but this doesn’t mean there’s a serious rift,” Iqbal said.

“We don’t need the politics of confrontation, we need political collaboration,” he added.

Earlier during the day, Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with top-officials and representatives of the Planning and Development Sindh to review the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, state-run APP reported.

India progressed as it implemented economic plans developed by Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

The meeting detailed an overview of the PSDP and the share of Sindh government was discussed with the federal minister by the Sindh Planning Development Board.

During the meeting, PSDP chairman detailed strategic barriers and pending approvals from the Ministry of Finance due to which several projects were in the pipeline and once approved would result in four crucial road projects linking key and road projects that were also under approval request with the National Highway Authority (NHA), APP reported.

