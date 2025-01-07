Human traffickers: Confiscate all their assets, PM orders FIA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to confiscate the assets of those involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and strengthen the prosecution by availing the services of top-notch lawyers.

In December last year, over 80 Pakistanis drowned in a tragic boat capsizing incident off Greece while 36 of whom were rescued. The others had been presumed dead as there is no clue about them still.

Following the tragic incident, a FIA spokesman had said that two FIA immigration officials were arrested and cases were registered against three human smugglers and the FIA officials. In total, more than 30 FIA officials have been booked and dismissed from service for their alleged collusion with human traffickers involved in illegally sending Pakistanis abroad.

PM orders repatriation of overseas Pakistanis involved in human trafficking

The prime minister while chairing a meeting to review the measures taken in wake of recent boat capsizing incident off Greece, made it crystal clear to FIA not to have mercy involved dirty trade.

With directives to FIA to make its officials involved in facilitating the human traffickers an example for others while also demonstrating zero tolerance towards those who support the traffickers and their accomplices.

He continued that strict legal action should be taken against human trafficking mafias working in the country in order to serve as a deterrent for others.

Sharif also directed the Foreign Affairs Ministry to coordinate with foreign countries for extradition of Pakistani nationals managing their dirty trade of human trafficking from abroad.

At the same time, the prime minister also issued directives to the authorities concerned to develop an awareness campaign against illegal migration in collaboration with Ministry of Information, aimed at encouraging people to seek employment abroad through legal channels.

Besides, he also emphasised that technical training institutes in the country should pay more attention towards producing certified professionals who are aligned with the needs of the global market.

The prime minister also directed the authorities to enhance screening protocols at the airports all over the country for those travelling abroad.

