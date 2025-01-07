AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-07

Human traffickers: Confiscate all their assets, PM orders FIA

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to confiscate the assets of those involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and strengthen the prosecution by availing the services of top-notch lawyers.

In December last year, over 80 Pakistanis drowned in a tragic boat capsizing incident off Greece while 36 of whom were rescued. The others had been presumed dead as there is no clue about them still.

Following the tragic incident, a FIA spokesman had said that two FIA immigration officials were arrested and cases were registered against three human smugglers and the FIA officials. In total, more than 30 FIA officials have been booked and dismissed from service for their alleged collusion with human traffickers involved in illegally sending Pakistanis abroad.

PM orders repatriation of overseas Pakistanis involved in human trafficking

The prime minister while chairing a meeting to review the measures taken in wake of recent boat capsizing incident off Greece, made it crystal clear to FIA not to have mercy involved dirty trade.

With directives to FIA to make its officials involved in facilitating the human traffickers an example for others while also demonstrating zero tolerance towards those who support the traffickers and their accomplices.

He continued that strict legal action should be taken against human trafficking mafias working in the country in order to serve as a deterrent for others.

Sharif also directed the Foreign Affairs Ministry to coordinate with foreign countries for extradition of Pakistani nationals managing their dirty trade of human trafficking from abroad.

At the same time, the prime minister also issued directives to the authorities concerned to develop an awareness campaign against illegal migration in collaboration with Ministry of Information, aimed at encouraging people to seek employment abroad through legal channels.

Besides, he also emphasised that technical training institutes in the country should pay more attention towards producing certified professionals who are aligned with the needs of the global market.

The prime minister also directed the authorities to enhance screening protocols at the airports all over the country for those travelling abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FIA Pakistanis PM Shehbaz Sharif Human trafficking illegal immigration human traffickers

Comments

200 characters

Human traffickers: Confiscate all their assets, PM orders FIA

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Read more stories