Pakistan Print 2025-01-07

UET Peshawar hosts ‘Auto Show 2025’

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

PESHAWAR: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar organized a one-day “Auto Show 2025”, an event that captivated automotive enthusiasts and the general public alike.

The event was organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and ASHRAE, UET Peshawar Chapter supervised by Prof. Dr. Sadiq Khattak, Advisor SAE.

The show was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Amjad Ullah Khattak, Former Dean, Electrical and Computer Engineering, who appreciated the efforts of the organizers in fostering innovation and creativity among the students.

The event showcased over 40 antique cars featuring modified engines, presented by students and other stakeholders from the automotive industry. One of the key attractions was the display of Japan Domestic Market (JDM) cars from the 1990s, which drew considerable attention from the public.

