AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia to tap debt market with 3-part sovereign bond sale

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:01pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is tapping global debt markets with a planned three-part bond sale on Monday, fixed income news service IFR reported, with proceeds expected to help cover its budget deficit and pay down debt.

The indicative price for the 3-year tranche was set at 120 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST), while the 6-year and 10-year portions have initial guidance of 130 bps and 140 bps, respectively, over the same benchmark, IFR said.

All three tranches are expected to be benchmark-sized, typically understood to mean at least $500 million.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has forecast a fiscal deficit of $27 billion for 2025 as it continues strategic spending on projects linked to Vision 2030, the kingdom’s ambitious plan to overhaul the economy.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan approved the kingdom’s annual borrowing plan which estimates financing requirements of approximately 139 billion riyals ($37.02 billion) this year mainly to cover the 2025 deficit as well as about 38 billion riyals in debt maturities.

Saudi Arabia completes arrangement to secure $2.5bn credit facility

As part of the plan, the kingdom intends to take advantage of opportunities to diversify its local and international financing channels, including private transactions, and to tap new markets and currencies, it said in its Sunday statement.

Citi, Goldman Sachs International and JPMorgan are mandated global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the sovereign bond issue. BNP Paribas, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mashreq, SNB Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are acting as passive bookrunners.

Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia bond

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia to tap debt market with 3-part sovereign bond sale

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

PPL’s subsidiary receives $6mn settlement from Iraq’s Midland Oil Company

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group partners with Dubai-based Aleph Holdings, eyes $5mn revenue

Bangladesh issues second arrest warrant for exiled Hasina

Australia debacle exposes India’s Bumrah dependency

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

H1 textile exports grow 10pc YoY

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

Read more stories