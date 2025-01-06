AIRLINK 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.45%)
BOP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
FCCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
OGDC 221.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.37%)
PACE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
PAEL 44.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.26%)
PRL 43.64 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.09%)
PTC 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 107.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
SYM 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
WAVESAPP 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,141 Decreased By -255.2 (-2.06%)
BR30 36,238 Decreased By -1109.3 (-2.97%)
KSE100 115,985 Decreased By -1602.4 (-1.36%)
KSE30 36,487 Decreased By -578.4 (-1.56%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets ENGRO (Engro Corporation Limited) 485.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08%

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

BR Web Desk Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 10:54am

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Engro Holdings Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, has appointed Abdul Samad Dawood as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Engro disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

‘Pakistan an invest-able market’: Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood explains tower sharing deal with Veon

“The Board of Directors of Engro Holdings Limited, in its meeting held on January 3, 2025, approved the appointment of Abdul Samad Dawood as the CEO of the company in place of Mohammad Shamoon Chaudry, with effect from January 3, 2025,” read the notice.

“The Board records its sincere appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by Mohammad Shamoon Chaudry during his tenure as CEO,” it added.

About Abdul Samad Dawood

As per information available on Engro’s website, Abdul Samad Dawood is currently Vice Chair of the Board of Dawood Hercules Corporation, an investment company of the Dawood Group.

He previously served as the Vice Chair of the Board of Engro Corporation, which remains one of Dawood Hercules Corporation’s largest investments to date.

He is an economics graduate from University College London, UK, and a certified director of corporate governance from the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance.

With over 20 years of experience in management and governance, Dawood specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals, including the Dawood group’s acquisition of HUBCO from National Power International Holdings in 2012 and the sale of DH Fertilizers to Fatima Fertilizer Company in 2015.

Dawood was also entrusted with the responsibility of leading the merger of Engro Foods (a subsidiary of Engro Corporation) into global dairy giant Royal FrieslandCampina and has since served as the Chair of the Board of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan.

Dawood is also an active director on the Board of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC). In line with his interests, he is a Director on the Boards of The Dawood Foundation, KSBL, Cyan Ltd, Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd, and Reon (Pvt) Ltd.

In addition to governance, Dawood has served as CEO for Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd and Cyan Ltd and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization.

HUBCO PSX Engro Foods Engro Holdings Limited CEO appointment Mohammad Shamoon Chaudry Dawood Hercules Corporation Cyan Ltd

Comments

200 characters

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Read more stories