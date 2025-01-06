Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Engro Holdings Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, has appointed Abdul Samad Dawood as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Engro disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The Board of Directors of Engro Holdings Limited, in its meeting held on January 3, 2025, approved the appointment of Abdul Samad Dawood as the CEO of the company in place of Mohammad Shamoon Chaudry, with effect from January 3, 2025,” read the notice.

“The Board records its sincere appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by Mohammad Shamoon Chaudry during his tenure as CEO,” it added.

About Abdul Samad Dawood

As per information available on Engro’s website, Abdul Samad Dawood is currently Vice Chair of the Board of Dawood Hercules Corporation, an investment company of the Dawood Group.

He previously served as the Vice Chair of the Board of Engro Corporation, which remains one of Dawood Hercules Corporation’s largest investments to date.

He is an economics graduate from University College London, UK, and a certified director of corporate governance from the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance.

With over 20 years of experience in management and governance, Dawood specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals, including the Dawood group’s acquisition of HUBCO from National Power International Holdings in 2012 and the sale of DH Fertilizers to Fatima Fertilizer Company in 2015.

Dawood was also entrusted with the responsibility of leading the merger of Engro Foods (a subsidiary of Engro Corporation) into global dairy giant Royal FrieslandCampina and has since served as the Chair of the Board of FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan.

Dawood is also an active director on the Board of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC). In line with his interests, he is a Director on the Boards of The Dawood Foundation, KSBL, Cyan Ltd, Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd, and Reon (Pvt) Ltd.

In addition to governance, Dawood has served as CEO for Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd and Cyan Ltd and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization.