KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 33.095 billion and the number of lots traded was 27,380.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.685 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.794 billion), COTS (PKR 7.634 billion), Silver (PKR 1.969 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.390 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.238 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 810.252 million), Copper (PKR 588.915 million), SP 500 (PKR 506.106 million), DJ (PKR 381.759 million), Palladium (PKR 381.759 million), Aluminium (PKR 24.074 million), Brent (PKR 23.134 million) and Japan equity (PKR 22.027 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots amounting to PKR 7.688 million were traded.

