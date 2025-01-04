DRAP launches crackdown on spurious drugs

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has launched a crackdown on spurious pharmaceutical products following various complaints from provincial health authorities.

The pharma sector regulator in an official communiqué said that the action is being taken against substandard products following official complaints received by provincial regulators as DRAP recently received information from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces that samples of various products have been identified as spurious (falsified).

The DRAP following the information started a crackdown against all such products and has issued recall alerts directing the National Regulatory Field Force (NRFF), Provincial Drug Control Departments, pharmacists, chemists in distribution, pharmacies/ medical stores, healthcare professionals – physicians, pharmacists, nurses at hospitals/ clinics and general public to stop the use of purchase, sale, prescription and use of following drugs:

Injection penbiotic (procaine penicillin) batch number V044B23 produced by Nawan Laboratories, Karachi, othoplast of plaster of Paris bandage batch number 03E24 produced by Cotton Craft, Lahore; Carfen Suspension (Ibuprofen) batch number CN-035 manufactured by Well-care Pharmaceutical, Sargodha; Novidat tablet (Ciprofloxacin) 500mg batch number FIM063 manufactured by Sami Pharmaceutical, Karachi; S-Kyne film coated tablet (Dydrogesterone) 10mg batch number 566 manufactured by Weather Fold Pharmaceutical, Hattar, KPK; MY-RON film coated tablet (Dydrogesterone 10mg) batch number MYR001 manufactured by Piriv Pharmaceutical, (Fictitious firm), 69-Km, Multan Road, Lahore; Syrup Carenol 60ml (Ammonium Chloride 125mg, Sodium Citrate 55mg, Chlorpheniramine Maleate 205mg/ 5ml) batch number CL-037 produced by Well Care Pharmaceuticals, A/7, P.S.I.E, Sargodha; Syrup Histacare 450ml (Chlorphineramine Maleate) 2mg/5ml batch number HE-036 manufactured by Well Care Pharmaceuticals, A/7, P.S.I.E, Sargodha; Syrup Trylac 120 mL (Lactulose 66.7g/100 mL) batch number TL133, manufactured by Torrent Pharmaceuticals (a Fictitious Firm) G-19, Hawkes Bay Road, SITE, Karachi; Capsule Emmox 500 mg (Amoxicillin 500mg) batch number 010527, manufactured by Milpharma Int’l Ltd, (Fictitious Firm) D-40 Karachi; and Vital Wal injection 100ml (Vit. A 60000IU, Vit.D3 40000IU, Vit. E 20mg) batch number 1-109 manufactured by Nawal Pharmaceuticals, Plot No 11-A, Punjab Small Industrial Estate, Taxila.

The authority has also issued recall alert regarding substandard folic acid tablet batches (490, 612) manufactured by M/s Zafa Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Pvt) Ltd, Karachi, and recall of substandard Cefradin Capsules Batch No 3591 manufactured by M/s Aries Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd, Peshawar.

The manufacturers are directed to immediately recall the defective batches of products from the market. The field force under the administrative control of DRAP and Provincial Drug Control departments have been directed to immediately conduct market surveys for detection of the presence and removal of the mentioned batches from the market.

The regulatory field force of DRAP and provincial drug control departments have been directed to immediately conduct market surveys for detection and removal of these products from the market.

All pharmacists and chemists working at distributors and pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying these products. The remaining stocks should be quarantined, and the information of their supplier should be immediately provided to their area drug inspector to ensure the removal of falsified product.

