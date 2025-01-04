AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-04

Asian currencies: S Korean won inches higher

Reuters Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 07:49am

BENGALURU: Most Asian currencies slipped on Friday and were set for weekly declines against a strengthening dollar, as investors braced for fewer Federal Reserve rate cuts and US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

MSCI’s index tracking EM currencies was near five-month lows and set for a fifth straight weekly loss. The Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit dropped 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, on Friday.

The Thai baht was down 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar inched 0.1% higher. Both the currencies were on track for their biggest weekly drop since early November.

The Taiwan dollar was down 0.1%, trading near a five-month low.

The dollar, which began the New Year on a strong note reaching a more than two-year high against major peers, was on track for its best weekly performance in over a month.

The possibility of US rates staying higher for longer has boosted the dollar and also raised the risk of stark rate differentials between the US and emerging economies that could spur capital outflows.

Moreover, ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, markets have stayed cautious due to uncertainty over his plans for hefty import tariffs, tax cuts and immigration restrictions, which have lent further support to the dollar.

The “US exceptionalism” theme under Trump could be the main theme for 2025, which could continue to support the dollar, said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

“EM assets would underperform under such conditions and I would expect Q2-Q3 to be the periods that we could witness the weakest level for EM FXs,” Panichpibool said.

