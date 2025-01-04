AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-04

List of demands submitted to govt body: Omar

Fazal Sher Published 04 Jan, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Omar Ayub Khan, on Friday said that we have informed the government committee about our demands including the release of all PTI detainees and formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 mayhem and November 26 incident.

Talking to reporters outside the district courts, Khan who also heads the PTI negotiation committee, said that his party has a very clear narrative about negotiation with the government is the release of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan, PTI’s vice chairman Shah Mehmooq Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmood Rasheed, Umer Cheema, Hasaan Khan Niazi, and all the detainees of military courts and formation of two commissions regarding May 9 and November 26 incidents.

He said that we are saying from the very beginning when there is no supremacy of constitution and law in the country the uncertainty will continue. “Due to the absence of supremacy of the constitution, the country will not progress and investment will not come,” he said.

“We have told the government’s negotiation team to provide us access to PTI founding chairman Imran Khan to discuss the matter with him and take further directions from him,” he said.

Earlier, he appeared before the district sessions court in a case registered against him regarding November 26 protest.

Omar Ayub Khan PTI Imran Khan May 9 PTI government talks negotiation committee

