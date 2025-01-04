Remembering Arshad Zuberi

I still vividly remember my first interaction with Arshad Zuberi in 1998, during my initial week as a trainee at the Business Recorder newsroom.

It was 8pm, and the phone rang incessantly until Shift Incharge Gulam Hassan Malik asked me to answer it.

With some trepidation, I picked up the phone to find Arshad Zuberi on the other end, inquiring about the US Federal Reserve Chief’s interest rate policy announcement. I embarrassingly admitted my ignorance about the Fed Chief’s identity, prompting him to guide me to check Reuters. I was so embarrassed but eventually published the story.

The following day, Arshad Zuberi gently reprimanded me for not knowing the name of the US Federal Reserve Chief, Alan Greenspan. This brief interaction not only taught me a valuable lesson but also left an indelible mark on my memory.

Throughout my time working with Arshad Zuberi, I observed his exemplary work ethics, punctuality, and dedication to his craft.

He was a man of impeccable character, always well-dressed, humble, and kind.

His commitment to his level of religiosity was evident in regular prayers and recitation of the holy Quran by him. Every Friday he would go to nearby mosque for Friday prayers, carrying his Jai Namaz (prayer rug) in his hands.

Arshad Zuberi’s reverence for his seniors, colleagues and respect for his brothers Wamiq Zuberi and Asif Zuberi, and his father late M A Zuberi were unmatched.

As news of his death spread, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar expressed their condolences, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the industry.

Arshad Zuberi will be deeply missed, but his legacy as a gentleman and dedicated professional will endure.

I’m gonna miss you Arshad Sahib. Rest in peace.

Allah aapko Janat-ul-Firdous main aala muqam ataa farmaiy. Aameen

