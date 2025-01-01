AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Tahir Amin Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has increased toll taxes significantly for the third time in the current year on highways and motorways, to be enforced from January 5, 2025, to achieve revenue target of Rs102 billion by end 2024-25 against revenue collection of Rs64 billion in 2023-24.

Toll hikes have also been implemented on several other key routes, including the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1), Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M3), Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan Motorway (M4), Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5), D I Khan-Hakla Motorway (M14), and the Mansehra Expressway.

Under the revised rates, cars travelling on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M1) will see their toll rise from Rs460 to Rs500. Wagons will now be charged Rs750, up from Rs720, while buses face an increase from Rs1,300 to Rs1,450. For trucks, the toll tax will jump from Rs1,950 to Rs2300.

NHA directed to prepare regular security plan

On national highways, the toll for cars will increase from Rs50 to Rs60, wagons will be charged Rs100, and buses will face a new rate of Rs200 against previous rates of Rs170.

For 2 and 3-axle trucks, the tax will be Rs250, while articulated trucks will be charged Rs500 against Rs460.

On the M-3 motorway from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, the toll tax for cars has risen from Rs650 to Rs700.

For the M-4 motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Multan, the toll tax has been raised from Rs850 to Rs950. The toll tax on the M-5 motorway from Sukkur to Multan has increased from Rs1,050 to Rs1,100.

On the M-14 motorway from Dera Ismail Khan to Hakla, the toll tax is now 600 PKR. The NHA confirmed that the new toll tax rates will apply from January 5, 2025.

It is important to note that this is the third toll tax hike by the NHA in the past seven months.

Following the recent increase, the toll tax rates have more than doubled within this period.

In addition, tolls have been raised at key locations such as the Kohat Tunnel (N55), Islamabad-Murree-Kohala Highway (N75), and Mianwali Toll Plaza (N135), with commuters facing higher charges across the board.

