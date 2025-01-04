Gold prices gain sharply

Karachi: Gold prices registered another hefty gain on Friday, depicting a global uptrend with bullion value again crossing $2, 650 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices rose by Rs2,200 and Rs1,886, trading at Rs276,900 per tola and Rs237,397 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

On the world market, gold bullion gained $22 to reach $2,657 per ounce while silver we as selling for $29.74 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices however remained unchanged at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, the association said.

The open market may offer gold and silver prices at different rates comparing to those announced by the association.

