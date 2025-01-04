Balochistan Business Summit: SIFC Secretary briefed about preparations

QUETTA: Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment, Bilal Kakar, and Chief Executive Officer Abdul Kabeer Khan Zarkoon, met with Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Jehanzeb Khan, in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, they briefed the Secretary about the preparations for the upcoming Balochistan Business Summit, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on January 27 and 28.

The SIFC Secretary assured full cooperation and support for the summit from the Government of Balochistan and the Balochistan Board of Investment.

