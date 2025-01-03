Uraan Pakistan designed to avoid pitfalls of previous initiatives: Ahsan Iqbal

Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said Uraan Pakistan - a five-year economic plan recently launched by the government - was designed to avoid “pitfalls of previous initiatives”.

Addressing a post-launch press conference in Islamabad, the minister said initiatives like Vision 2010 and Vision 2025 were derailed due to political instability and policy discontinuity.

Ahsan reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan into a $3 trillion economy by 2047 through targeted reforms and inclusive development.

“This initiative [Uraan Pakistan] represent a national commitment to overcoming socio-economic challenges, unlocking the country’s potential, and creating sustainable growth opportunities,” he was quoted as saying in a statement released from the Planning ministry.

What is the National Economic Plan 2024-29 Shehbaz-led govt introduced?

Ahsan, responsible for coordinating the implementation of Uraan Pakistan across all state institutions and ministries, stated that the initiative “focuses on policy continuity, stakeholder inclusion, and measurable outcomes”.

“Unlike earlier plans, this initiative is insulated from political disruptions through a robust implementation mechanism that aligns all provinces, ministries, and sectors.

“Additionally, Uraan Pakistan leverages a collaborative framework that brings together stakeholders from academia, industry, civil society, and international partners to ensure inclusivity and coherence,” he said.

Addressing concerns about ambitious targets set under Uraan Pakistan, the minister maintained that the initiative was “realistic and grounded in global best practices”.

He pointed out that the 5-year economic plan had drawn inspiration from countries like Malaysia, Turkey, and South Korea, which successfully transformed their economies under similar frameworks.

“Pakistan’s youth dividend, with 65% of the population under 30, is a unique strength. Empowering the youth through education, skill development, and digital initiatives will unlock a demographic advantage that will drive economic transformation.”

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

The minister elaborated on the financing strategy for Uraan Pakistan, emphasising the role of public-private partnerships (PPP) in reducing fiscal burden and mobilising resources for large-scale infrastructure projects.

“The government is prioritising innovative financing models, such as leveraging international development funds and private sector investments, while strengthening the country’s tax systems to improve revenue generation,” the ministry statement read.

Ahsan apprised that the initiative was not solely a government-led effort but a partnership with the private sector, development partners, and society at large.

‘CPEC remains central pillar in Uraan Pakistan’s implementation’

Planning minister stated that the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) “remains a central pillar in Uraan Pakistan’s implementation”.

He highlighted that under the CPEC energy and transportation projects were being expanded to support industrial growth and improve access to key markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

“CPEC is more than a project; it is a game-changer that integrates Pakistan into global value chains and positions the country as a regional economic hub,” he was quoted as saying in the ministry statement.

5Es framework in Uraan Pakistan

Ahsan also shed light on a 5Es framework, explained as the cornerstone of Uraan Pakistan-Home-grown National Economic Transformation Plan.

The plan is based on a 5Es framework: (i) Export; (ii) E-Pakistan; (iii) Environment and Climate Change; (iv) Energy and Infrastructure; and (v) Equity, Ethics and Empowerment.

According to the minister, exports will drive economic growth, with the initiative targeting $60 billion in annual exports by focusing on IT, manufacturing, agriculture, creative industries, manpower, and minerals.

Rebranding “Made in Pakistan” as a global standard for quality is expected to stabilise the rupee, reduce import reliance, and unlock sustained growth.

Meanwhile, E-Pakistan aims to create a digitally empowered economy, expanding the information and communications technology (ICT) freelancing industry to $5 billion, producing 200,000 IT graduates annually, and fostering robust artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity capabilities.

“These efforts will position Pakistan as a global technology hub and create millions of jobs for youth.”

Environmental sustainability is also a priority, Ahsan further said, with measurable goals such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, expanding cultivable land by 20.3 million acres, and increasing water storage capacity by 10 million acre-feet.

“These measures will safeguard natural resources, ensure food and water security, and enhance disaster resilience,” he said.

For energy and infrastructure, the initiative focuses on transitioning to renewable energy with a 10% share in the energy mix, doubling railway freight transport to 25%, and leveraging regional connectivity for trade expansion.

These steps are expected to drive economic progress and foster regional integration.

Equity, ethics, and empowerment were at the heart of the initiative, he said.

Efforts to improve literacy rates by 10%, raise female labor force participation by 17%, and reduce youth unemployment to 6% would foster a just and inclusive society that empowers marginalised groups and ensures social cohesion, Ahsan envisaged.

‘Uraan Pakistan’ to help achieve economic targets: FCCI

He also emphasised establishment of the National Economic Transformation Unit (NETU), tasked with ensuring the initiative’s effective implementation and accountability.

“NETU will employ a results-based management system to monitor progress, track key performance indicators, and recalibrate strategies as needed. Stakeholder engagement is central to Uraan Pakistan’s success, with input from over 2,000 experts shaping its framework.”

The government has mobilised the Champions of Reforms network to support governance reforms and established the Pakistan Centennial 2047 Lab as a hub for innovation and collaboration, according to the minister.

Ahsan also urged the private sector to invest in innovation and growth, academia to drive research and advocacy, and the media to amplify the initiative’s message.