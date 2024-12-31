What is the National Economic Plan 2024-29 Shehbaz-led govt introduced?

The government on Tuesday unveiled ‘Uraan Pakistan: Home-grown National Economic Plan 2024-29’, a five-year national economic plan aimed at steering the country toward sustainable growth.

The initiative is built on five core pillars—Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, and Equity, Ethics & Empowerment (5Es)—which outline clear goals to position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global economy while improving the quality of life for all citizens, according to the Ministry of Planning.

The government sees this five-year plan as the first step toward long-term economic goals, as it is expected to help achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2035, while laying the foundation for a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Here is the full text of the ‘Uraan Pakistan: Home-grown National Economic Plan 2024-29’ launched by the incumbent government.