Pakistan

What is the National Economic Plan 2024-29 Shehbaz-led govt introduced?

BR Web Desk Published 31 Dec, 2024 09:20pm

The government on Tuesday unveiled ‘Uraan Pakistan: Home-grown National Economic Plan 2024-29’, a five-year national economic plan aimed at steering the country toward sustainable growth.

The initiative is built on five core pillars—Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, and Equity, Ethics & Empowerment (5Es)—which outline clear goals to position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global economy while improving the quality of life for all citizens, according to the Ministry of Planning.

Here is the full text of Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024

The government sees this five-year plan as the first step toward long-term economic goals, as it is expected to help achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2035, while laying the foundation for a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Here is the full text of the ‘Uraan Pakistan: Home-grown National Economic Plan 2024-29’ launched by the incumbent government.

