Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb ha said that the home-grown economic plan “Uraan Pakistan” will take the country to a place in the next two to three years, making the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme the last one.

Commenting on the economic plan in his televised speech, Aurangzeb said it is aimed at steering the country toward sustainable growth from the current macroeconomic stability.

Describing it as a momentous occasion, the finance minister stated that one of the key pillars of the plan is to achieve export-led growth in order to avoid boom-and-bust cycles in the economy. He emphasised that the private sector will have to play a lead role.

He expressed commitment to completing the structural reforms process, emphasising that the government is also working diligently to reduce its expenditures.

The finance minister expressed confidence that Uran Pakistan will take the country to a place in the next two to three years, making the current IMF programme the last one.

